Police Identify Victims In Fatal Wrong Way Crash On US-23

April 9, 2018

The two people who were killed Sunday in a crash on US-23 caused by a wrong-way driver have been identified.



Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post say they responded to the crash on US-23 southbound near Six Mile Road at about 2:48 Sunday afternoon. Their investigation indicates that a Chevy Bolt driven by 74-year-old Chelsea man was heading northbound in the southbound lanes of US-23 when he struck a Ford Fusion with three occupants, killing two passengers. They are identified as 51-year-old Debbie Pinson of Broadview Heights, Ohio and 56-year-old Cathy Kretzschmer of Olmsted Twp, Ohio. Police say Pinson was the girlfriend of the Fusion’s driver, a 53-year-old male, also from Olmsted Twp. He was listed in stable condition. Kretzschmer was his sister.



Also listed in stable condition were two Ann Arbor residents. They were in a Chevy Silverado that was also struck. A fourth vehicle that was hit, a Chevy Equinox, was driven by a 47-year-old Brighton man who refused treatment at the scene. The Chelsea man identified as the wrong way driver was last listed in serious but stable condition. All of the injured are being treated at U of M Hospital.



Troopers ask anyone who witnessed the crash to contact the MSP Brighton Post at 810-227-1051. Picture courtesy of ClickOnDetroit.com. (JK)