Fatal Motorcycle Crash Victims Identified

August 7, 2018

A motorcyclist and a passenger killed in a crash with a van in Handy Township have been identified.



The Livingston County Sheriff’s Office reports that a 2005 Ford cargo van driven by 19-year-old Shane Rusinek of Canton was traveling north on Owosso Road at about 2:25pm on Sunday, July 29th when it was struck by a motorcycle as the van turned west onto W. Allen Road. The motorcycle, traveling southbound at the time, was being operated by 28-year-old Joshua Miller of Fowlerville, with 31-year-old passenger Christina Durfee, also from Fowlerville. They were both pronounced dead at the scene. Miller was not wearing a helmet but Durfee was. The driver of the van suffered minor injuries, while the 17-year-old passenger was transported to a hospital with minor injuries. The intersection of Owosso Road and W. Allen Road was closed for approximately four-and-a-half hours during the investigation.



The Sheriff’s Office says alcohol and speed may have been a factor in the crash. (JM)