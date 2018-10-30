Federal Loan To Help Pinckney Upgrade Wastewater Treatment Plant

October 30, 2018

A federal loan will help one local community upgrade its wastewater treatment plant.



The Village of Pinckney has received a $2.9 million low-interest loan from the federal government to use to replace a nearly 40-year-old force main and build a new pump station. In addition, a new screening facility will be added to the wastewater treatment plant to help filter out large refuse items before the wastewater enters the treatment process. It’s those items, such as diapers, wipes and clothing, which have stressed the system and caused problems. One of the issues is debris that clogs the treatment plant's aeration system, decreasing the amount of dissolved oxygen in the water, which in turn makes the water more difficult to treat.



The new pump station will be located at the corner of Mower and South Howell streets, which will be connected to the new force main and new screening building. Village Clerk Amy Salowitz says they have been working with the U.S. Department of Agriculture Office of Rural Development for over two years. Village officials will close on the 40 year loan, which comes with a 2.375% interest rate, November 8th. (JK)