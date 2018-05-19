Community Forum Gives Fenton Residents Opportunity To Share Thoughts

May 19, 2018

Fenton officials are asking residents for their ideas and opinions at an upcoming event.



A special City of Fenton Community Forum has been scheduled for this coming Thursday, May 24th. From 6pm until 8, citizens will have a chance to share what’s on their mind with city leaders. According to the Tri-County Times, it will take place at the Fenton Community and Cultural Center, at 150 LeRoy Street. Opinions officials are most interested in are on what residents see Fenton as being like 10 years down the road, and what they do and don’t like about their community.



City Council will then take the views expressed by the community and compare them with previous council discussions, using it towards development of the city’s new Strategic Plan. Dinner and childcare will be provided, but in order to make sure there are enough food and sitters, an RSVP by this Tuesday is requested. Reservations can be made by calling (810) 629-2261. (MK)