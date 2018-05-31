Fenton Aiding Escanaba In Legal Battle With Big-Box Retailer

May 31, 2018

The City of Fenton is contributing funds to The City of Escanaba to help in a legal dispute with a megastore over tax assessments.



Fenton City Council on Tuesday voted to contribute $1,000 from their legal funds to alleviate costs Escanaba may incur throughout the process. The City of Escanaba and Menards Inc. are currently in a legal battle over the company’s use in evaluating company property within the city. Big box stores are using the value of older stores for their newer stores, which decreases tax revenue.



Fenton is among 35 municipalities that contribute towards a fund that aids cases the Michigan Tax Tribunal would eventually oversee. The Michigan Tax Tribunal is a an administrative court that hears appeals relating to individual, property, and business tax matters involving taxes enforced by the Michigan Department of Treasury.



The Supreme Court previously ruled in Escanaba’s favor, while sending the case down to the Michigan Tax Tribunal. The goal is to arrive at a more reasonable value assessment for the taxing of big-box retailers.