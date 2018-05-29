Volunteers Sought To Plant Flowers Around Fenton

May 29, 2018

With spring in full bloom, Fenton residents are being asked to come out and plant some color around the city.



The 5th Annual Fenton Community Planting Day is scheduled for this Saturday, June 2nd. Volunteers can show up at Fenton City Hall at 9am and help city officials and the Beautification Team dress up many of the facilities and grounds around the municipality. Beautification Team Chair Dawn Overmyer said they’ll provide the flowers, but volunteers should bring their own small hand shovels and gloves.



There will be opportunities to dress up the mulch around city hall, plant annuals, perennials, and replant some pot flowers. The Beautification Teams plans on sprucing things up not just around City Hall, but also at the police and fire departments, O’Donnell Park, Freedom Park, the library, and the museum. (MK)