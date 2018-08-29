Fenton High School Placed In "Secure Mode" After Bomb Threat

A bomb threat disrupted classes on the first day of school for students at Fenton High School.



Fenton Police notified district officials around 11:40am Tuesday that a bomb threat had been called in to 911 referencing Fenton High School. It was deemed a low credibility threat. Superintendent Dr. Adam Hartley says the high school was immediately placed in “secure mode” and police responded. K-9 units from various law enforcement agencies assisted with an interior and exterior search of the building. Hartley says after the search and police, administration and staff assessed the area, it was concluded the high school campus and building were safe and secure. The school exited secure mode around 1:25pm and school resumed as normal.



Hartley says staff and students did an amazing job following safety protocols allowing Fenton Police and administration to investigate and assess the situation. He said it was certainly not how they wanted to start the new school year but demonstrated how strong the community is and how students and staff work together when faced with adversity.



During secure mode, instruction continued as normal but students were not allowed to pass between classes, while exterior doors remained locked and secured. Hartley says students and staff were kept apprised of the situation via the P.A. system and students were allowed to call or text their parent or guardian to inform them of the situation.



The district also communicated with parents and all district staff members via email, a phone call and social media during the time the secure mode was in place. (JM)