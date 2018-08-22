Fenton Man Killed In Clinton County Crash

August 22, 2018

A Fenton man was killed earlier this week in a Clinton County crash.



Police say 19-year-old Tyler Jelinek of Fenton was killed in a three-vehicle crash on I-96 Monday morning in Watertown Township. The crash occurred near Bauer Road as traffic was stopped for a construction zone. Jelinek's SUV was rear-ended by a pickup truck driven by a 32-year-old Grand Rapids man. Clinton County Sheriff’s officials said the impact forced the SUV into a passenger car driven by a 46-year-old driver from Byron Center.



The driver of the pickup and two people in the car were taken to Sparrow Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries and have since been released. The crash remains under investigation. (JK)