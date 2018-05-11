Fenton Township Man Heads To Trial In CSC Cases

May 11, 2018

A trial has been ordered for a Fenton Township man charged in the ongoing sexual assault of a child.



53-year-old Michael Sackrider was charged in two separate cases involving minors and following a preliminary exam in 67th District Court Thursday, he was bound over to Genesee County Circuit Court to stand trial. Sackrider was arrested March 26th and charged with five counts of first-degree criminal sexual conduct and one count of second-degree criminal sexual conduct.



The Genesee County Sheriff’s Office says they were initially contacted about the incidents in January. The alleged victim told investigators Sackrider, who was her mother’s ex-boyfriend, sexually assaulted her several times at his Linden Road home from 2006 through 2015 when she was between the ages of 11 and 16. Two new charges were filed April 11th against Sackrider for a felony count of third-degree CSC and fourth-degree CSC, both with an incapacitated victim. Officials say the incident prompting those charges took place in July 2017.



Sackrider has since been released from custody after posting bond, but is required to wear an electronic tether. New dates in circuit court have yet to be set. (JK)