Fenton Student Suspended After Making Online Threat

May 22, 2018

A Fenton Area Public Schools student has been suspended after making an online threat over the weekend.



The district was made aware of a threat that was posted online Saturday night through the social media app, Snapchat. The threat against Andrew G. Schmidt Middle School was investigated by the Fenton Police Department. Although it was proven not to be credible, the student involved has been suspended pending further investigation.



Superintendent Dr. Adam Hartley says while their thoughts and prayers are with the victims and their families in Santa Fe, Texas, where a mass school shooting took place last week, the incident is a good reminder that any threat towards the students or staff of Fenton Area Public Schools, verbal or written, will be dealt with swiftly and appropriately. He says just last month, Genesee County Prosecutor David Leyton made a presentation to the high school to discuss the seriousness of making threats. That can be viewed through a link on our website, WHMI.com.



Hartley thanked the families that learned of the threat on social media and reported it right away, adding they’ve learned over the past few years that school safety is certainly a team effort. (JM/JK)