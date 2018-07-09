Fenton Superintendent Adam Hartley Gets Favorable Evaluation

July 9, 2018

The Fenton Area Public Schools superintendent has received a very favorable evaluation.



The Board of Education took action in late June on Superintendent Adam Hartley’s evaluation. The board voted unanimously in approving an evaluation rating of “highly effective”, with three members absent. Hartley came on board as the district’s “lead learner” on July 1st, 2016. The Tri-County Times reports the evaluation was conducted over the course of different meetings and ratings from each board member were compiled. There were six components to the evaluation: visionary leadership, policy and governance, instructional leadership, community and community relations, organizational management, professional and ethics, and student growth. Board President Keith Reynolds commented that the evaluation combined with student growth data resulted in Hartley’s highly effective rating, saying everyone agrees he’s doing a great job.



Hartley said the rating reflects the hard work their team has done and the collective work they do as a school district. However, he says the rating also means he has a lot of work ahead as they strive for excellence every day. Photo: FAPS. (JM)