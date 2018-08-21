Fenton Township Doctor Charged In Health Care Fraud Scheme

August 21, 2018

A Fenton Township doctor is facing federal health care fraud charges.



A grand jury indictment was unsealed last week in U.S. District Court in Detroit against Dr. April Tyler, Patrick Wittbrodt and Jeffrey Fillmore. The three face one count of attempt and conspiracy to commit fraud and 17 counts of health care fraud. Fillmore is also charged with laundering money.



Tyler is an osteopathic physician who owns and operates Fenton Creative Healthcare on North Long Lake Road. She is the sole practitioner. Wittbrodt is the owner/operator of Wittbrodt Consulting and worked with Dr. Tyler at Fenton Creative Healthcare from July of 2014 to July 2017. He served as an unpaid consultant manager while operating at Tyler’s clinic. Jeffrey Fillmore worked for Wittbrodt as an independent contractor, compensated by commission for sales of compounded creams and other services. He also operated out of the Fenton clinic.



The indictment alleges the three executed a scheme to defraud the health care benefit programs administered by Blue Cross Blue Shield, ESI and/or Medicare. The three are accused of unlawfully enriching themselves by submitting or causing others to submit fraudulent and false claims for prescription pain creams, scar creams, pain patches and vitamins fraudulently authorized by Dr. Tyler.



Fillmore had acquaintances and personal contacts with the UAW through his job and various family members. Wittbrodt had business connections with multiple pharmacies and entered into contracts to receive kickbacks for directing prescriptions to them. Wittbrodt separately paid monetary kickbacks to Fillmore for the prescriptions he generated. The three allegedly scheduled time at various UAW meetings to tout products. Tyler is accused of authorizing the prescriptions but did not establish a valid doctor patient relationship with UAW members or their families and the prescriptions were provided without any physical exam or corresponding office visit.



The three are facing up to ten years in prison on the felony counts, which each carry fines of up to $250,000. Court dates are pending. (JM)