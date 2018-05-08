Fenton Twp. Teen Bound Over For Trial In Murder Of Friend

May 8, 2018

A judge has ordered a trial for a Fenton Township teen charged with fatally shooting his best friend.



On Monday, 67th District Court Judge David Guin ruled there was probable cause to send 17-year old Abdurrahman Ahmed Akl to trial in Genesee County Circuit Court on second degree murder in the shooting death of 18-year-old Brady Morris. He is also charged with one counts of felony firearm. Charges of receiving and concealing a stolen firearm and another count of felony firearm were dropped by prosecutors.



Police arrested Akl on March 4th, 2017 after responding to a 9-1-1 report of a male with a gunshot to the head. Authorities say evidence indicates that Akl and Morris, who were friends, were alone on the first floor of the residence when the shooting occurred. According to an autopsy report, Morris was shot from behind at point blank range on the top left side of his head.



During a preliminary exam in 67th District Court last month, testimony was heard from two Fenton police officers who arrived first on scene, although the case was later turned over to the Genesee County Sheriff’s Office. The 911 call of the incident was played along with police patrol car dash cam video. During the graphic 911 call, Akl can be heard screaming and told the dispatcher he pointed a gun at his friend and killed him.



Akl remains jailed without bond pending new dates in circuit court. (JK)