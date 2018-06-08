Hepatitis A Case Confirmed In Employee At Fenton Winery & Brewery

June 8, 2018

The public is being advised of a confirmed case of Hepatitis A at a Fenton brewery.



The Genesee County Health Department says guests who consumed food or drinks at Fenton Winery and Brewery, 1370 N. Long Lake Road on May 26th thru May 31st may have been exposed to Hepatitis A. The advisory does not include the retail portion of the winery/brewery business (bottled product). The business was notified by the health department that one of their former trainees may have been exposed to Hepatitis A.



The brewery posted a statement on social media clarifying the employee was never involved in any kitchen or production duties. It says the case did not originate at the business and as of June 1st, there is zero risk at Fenton Winery & Brewery. The health department says vaccination can prevent illness if given within 14 days of exposure. It recommends anyone who visited the Fenton Winery & Brewery during the specified dates and has not been vaccinated for hepatitis A or who has a sudden onset of any symptoms should contact their health care provider.



Michigan is currently experiencing a serious outbreak of hepatitis A. Genesee and Livingston Counties are included in the outbreak. (JM)