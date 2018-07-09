Festival Set To Make Memories For 27th Year in Milford

July 9, 2018

The Milford Memories Summer Festival is gearing up for its 27th year next month.



The festival, which is set to run this year August 10th through the 12th, is put on by the Huron Valley Chamber of Commerce and its volunteer committee. An art show, vendors, food and various activities are planned all weekend. Among the attractions is a kids fishing tournament, sand volleyball, a blind canoe race and Tailgate Olympics.



The Official Milford Memories Beer Tent is located in the heart of the festival in Central Park, featuring entertainment throughout the weekend. There will also be a second stage, dubbed the Veteran’s Memorial Stage, located toward the front of the park that will have more acoustic-based acts. Complete festival information can be found through the link below.



The first festival was held in August of 1992 and revolved around a musical production entitled “Milford Memories” that told the story of Milford’s founding fathers. (JK)