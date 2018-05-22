Brighton Township Discusses The Future Of FIB Agreement

May 22, 2018

Discussions are underway regarding the future of the water service provider for homes near Fonda, Island, and Briggs lakes.



Since 1981, Brighton and Green Oak Township has had an established agreement with The Fonda, Island, and Briggs Lake Water Authority. FIB has been responsible for providing the water services to the surrounding homes of the three lakes since its inception. With the agreement set to expire on January 1st, 2020, Brighton Township’s Board of Trustees discussed the future of the agreement on Monday night. Township Manager Brian Vick told WHMI talks have been in place for the past few weeks within Brighton and Green Oak Township regarding how they want to handle the approaching deadline.



The board agreed to set up a time to discuss the future of FIB with Green Oak Township as well. Vick told WHMI he will be working along with each township’s attorneys in setting up a meeting so they can be fully prepared in advance for the deadline in 2020. (DF)