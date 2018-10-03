Film Will Challenge Meaning Of Intelligence

October 3, 2018

A movie presentation this weekend in Howell will attempt to challenge what it means to be intelligent.



The documentary film, “Intelligent Lives” is being shown Saturday at the Historic Howell Theater by the Arc of Livingston. Narrated and executive produced by Academy Award-winning actor Chris Cooper, it is described as pointing “to a future in which people of all abilities can fully participate in higher education, meaningful employment and intimate relationships.”



The film features the story of Micah Fialka-Feldman (pictured), a Michigan native and a graduate of Michigan K-12 schools. During a panel discussion with the Fialka-Feldman family following the film, attendees can learn more about Micah’s journey as one of the first students to be fully included in his school district and who later became part of the first wave of students with intellectual disabilities attending college. Micah now is a teaching assistant in the School of Education at Syracuse University.



The film showing is a free event and includes a reception and panel discussion. However, pre-registration is required. You can do that through the link below or by calling The Arc Livingston at 517-546-1228. (JK)