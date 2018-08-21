Final Public Outreach Set Wednesday On Hamburg 2020 Master Plan Update

August 21, 2018

An event this week will allow Hamburg Township residents a final chance to weigh in on the creation of the municipality’s master plan.



A public outreach event for the 2020 Master Plan will be held Wednesday from 7 to 9pm at Township Hall, located at 10405 Merrill Road. The Ice Cream Social and Open House will be led by the 2020 Master Plan Steering Committee and the Hamburg Township Planning Department.



Township officials say this is the last community event for residents to have their voice heard in the creation of the document that will guide the development of the township for the next 10 to 20 years. Details can be found through the link below. (DK/JK)