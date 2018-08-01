Finalists Interviewed For City Manager Position

Interviews were held this week for the finalists vying to land the South Lyon city manager’s position.



On Tuesday, South Lyon City Council held public interviews for the five people in the running for the city’s top job. They were Garden City Treasurer and Clerk Allyson Bettis, Redford Township Supervisor Tracey Kobylarz, former Kalamazoo Director of Management Services Thomas Skrobola, Westland Building and Planning Department Director Bruce Thompson and Linden City Manager Paul Zelenak.



They were selected out of 43 people that applied for the position to replace Lynne Ladner, who resigned in March for medical reasons. The search for her replacement began in April. The city manager's base salary will range from $95,000 to $105,000 annually, with the appointee responsible for preparing and administering the city's budget and managing finances among other duties.



Interim City Manager, and South Lyon police chief, Lloyd Collins said city council is expected to name a new city manager by late August. (JK)