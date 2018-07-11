Crews Battle Blaze At Auto Parts Store In Brighton

July 11, 2018

A fire broke out today at an auto parts store in Brighton.



The fire was reported after 5pm at the Auto Value store located at 4986 Old US-23, near Tee Bone’z Tavern. A traffic crash also reportedly occurred in front of the store. Crews from various fire departments and a large number of emergency vehicles were on scene.



Northbound Old US-23 traffic was being diverted at the scene and significant back-ups were reported in the area. (JM)