Fire Destroys Storage Building At Fowlerville Farm Services

May 29, 2018

Several homes had to be evacuated Monday after a fire at a Fowlerville grain elevator.



The fire was reported just after 1pm in a storage building at Fowlerville Farm Services in the 500 block of south Grand Avenue. Because pesticides were on site, nearby residents were ordered to leave their homes as a precaution. They were allowed to return about an hour after it was determined there was no danger. Fowlerville Fire Chief John Wright said they were able to get the flames under control by about 3:15. The building was destroyed in the fire, which reportedly began in a cart. There were no injuries and a cause has yet to be determined.



The Fowlerville Fire Department was assisted at the scene by the Howell Fire Department, the Leroy Fire Department and the Williamston Fire Department. Picture courtesy of Fowlerville Firefighters Facebook page.



This story was updated to reflect that the fire was at Fowlerville Farm Services and not Fowlerville Feed & Grain as we had originally reported. We regret the error. (JK)