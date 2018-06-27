Fireworks At Local Metroparks Friday & Saturday

June 27, 2018

Per community tradition, two separate fireworks displays are planned this week at local Metroparks.



Kensington Metropark in the Milford/Brighton area will host a show Friday, and then Hudson Mills Metropark in Dexter on Saturday. The fireworks shows are said to provide a safe and exciting way for the community to celebrate the nation’s birthday, while enjoying the natural beauty of the Metroparks. Metroparks Director Amy McMillan tells WHMI crowds are extraordinary for the fireworks shows. She says the events are part of both community and family traditions, as well as memories across generations. McMillan encourages families and visitors to arrive early to get a good spot, spend the day enjoying the various attractions and then end with the fireworks displays but remember to bring bug spray.



For both events, vendors will be on site at 5pm, followed by a DJ and entertainment at 7pm. Each fireworks display will begin at dusk. A vehicle permit is required to enter any Metropark, with season and day passes available. Details are available through the provided link. (JM)