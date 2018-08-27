First Informational Meeting On Howell Headlee Override Set This Week

August 27, 2018

A meeting this week will give residents in the City of Howell an opportunity to learn about a Headlee Override request on the November ballot.



City officials are preparing for the November 6th General Election by developing a public education effort regarding the request. If approved, a Headlee Override would allow the City of Howell to increase its authorized millage rate for five years by an additional 4.5003 mills. The request would restore the authorized millage amount, which has been reduced by the Headlee Amendment.



The proposal would generate approximately $1.4 (m) million per year, beginning in July of 2019. Officials say the revenue would allow the city to maintain continued levels of service, in addition to infrastructure improvements such as roads. In order to communicate the entirety of the request and its outcome should it receive voter approval, city officials will hold several public education sessions prior to the election.



The first informational meeting is set for this Wednesday, August 29th at 7pm at Howell City Hall. A follow-up meeting is set for Wednesday, September 12th, with two meetings also scheduled for October. A similar effort to pass a Headlee Override recently failed in the City of Brighton by a slim margin. (JK)