FIRST Robot Competition Coming To Howell

October 31, 2018

Robotics teams from around the state will power up in Howell for a student competition this weekend.



The Howell Highlander FIRST Robotics organization is hosting a FIRST Tech Challenge Qualifier competition this Saturday. The event will take place at Parker Middle School field house, located at 400 Wright Road, in Howell. More than 30 teams will compete at this year’s challenge. The theme is Rover Ruckus. In Rover Ruckus, students create and operate robots that work in an alliance to descend from a lander, collect minerals from a crater, and then sort those minerals into the lander’s cargo hold.



All four of Howell’s middle school teams will participate, along with other local teams from Brighton Area Schools, Hartland Consolidated Schools, and Charyl Stockwell Academy. The Opening ceremonies commence at 10:30am with qualification matches starting at 11. Elimination rounds begin at 5pm, with closing ceremonies set for 6:30. This event is free to attend and open to the public. (MK)