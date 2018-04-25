Donation Will Be Doubled To Assist Construction Of Fisher House Location

Assisting the families of area veterans to comfort their loved one while they are in the hospital is the goal behind a donation from a local veterans group.



At their meeting last week, the membership of the Sons of the American Legion Post 141 in Howell unanimously supported a $5,000 donation to Fisher House of Michigan. The Ann Arbor location will be breaking ground this year on a 16 suite house located adjacent to the VA hospital. The Fisher House Foundation is best known for its network of comfort homes where military and veterans’ families can stay at no cost, while a loved one is receiving treatment. The homes are located near major military and VA medical centers nationwide and provide families a common kitchen, dining room and living room as well as laundry facilities. Matt Palmucci, of the Fisher House Michigan Foundation said the donation, “…could not have come at a more opportune time,” as their 2018 Memorial Day Match runs from May 1st – June 30th with all donations during that time matched up to $100,000 by the American Legion Post 46 of Ann Arbor. The Sons of the American Legion Post 141 is an auxiliary unit which provides support for Veterans and the local community. They host many fundraising events including Christmas Tree Sales, Pizza nights and the annual Wild Game Dinner. You can find more information about the group through the link below.



Picture is a rendering of the proposed Fisher House and is courtesy of Sons of the American Legion Post 141. (JK)