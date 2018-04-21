Brighton's Fire Hydrant Flushing Gets Rescheduled

April 21, 2018

Fire hydrant flushing in the city of Brighton, which was to have taken place this week, has been moved back due to the late arrival of warm weather.



According to city Utilities Director Tim Krugh, the hydrant flushing is now scheduled for Tue., May 8th through Friday, May 11th. The hours of the flushing will be from 7 a.m. to 3:30 p.m. In addition, there will be hydrant flushing on Tuesday, May 7th from 12 midnight to 6:30 a.m. There may be discoloration of the water on the flushing days and the day following, and residents may also notice a decrease in pressure. People are also asked to avoid laundering white or light-colored items during the flushing period. And residents are asked to run their water for 10 minutes after each flushing if they notice any rust or discoloration and repeat the process an hour later if necessary.



If problems persist, residents may call Utilities Director Tim Krugh at 810-227-9479.