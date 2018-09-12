Local Water System Testing Showed No P-FAS

September 12, 2018

A local water authority is assuring those on the system that water is safe from nationally emerging contaminants and recent test results prove it.



Perfluoroalkyl and polyfluoroalkyl substances, referred to as P-FAS and P-FOS, are part of a group of chemicals used globally during the past century in manufacturing, firefighting and thousands of common household and other consumer products. However in recent years, experts have become increasingly concerned by the potential effects on human health but the full extent is still not known. The Michigan Department of Environmental Quality has been conducting testing of various water systems, while local communities and others have elected to perform testing on their own. The Fonda, Island and Briggs Lake Joint Water Authority is a private system in Brighton Township served by two groundwater wells. It had testing done by the MDEQ’s contractor and results showed that no P-FAS or P-FOS were found in the water. The test results can be found on the Michigan PFAS Action Response Team website and a link is provided.



Officials say the Fonda, Island and Briggs Lake Joint Water Authority is committed to providing customers with quality drinking water and as a supplier, they are working closely with MDEQ to maintain the quality. (JM)