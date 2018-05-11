Food Truck Rally Returning To Howell

May 11, 2018

A culinary convoy will be trucking into downtown Howell next weekend.



Howell Main Street Inc’s summer season is kicking off Saturday, May 19th with their largest Food Truck Rally to date. 15 trucks bringing selections from state and local vendors will be parked and open for business in the Depot public parking lot off of North Walnut Street from noon until 3:30pm. Attendees will find a diverse selection of food including barbeque, Mexican, dessert fares, and more. In addition to the food trucks, there will be live music throughout the afternoon and a biergarten for adults 21 and up.



There is no entry fee to event, but beverage tickets for the biergarten are $5 each. Food prices will range from $3 to $15. Proceeds from the event will support Howell Main Street Inc’s year-round programming and volunteer-led projects. For more information and a list of all the trucks coming to the rally, visit the link below. (MK)