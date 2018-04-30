Four Candidates Set To Battle For Judicial Seat In August Primary

April 30, 2018

A judicial seat set to be created next year now has a slate of candidates.



Last Tuesday was the filing deadline for candidates seeking to appear on the August primary ballot for an open seat on the 44th Circuit Court in Livingston County. Currently held by 53rd District Court Judge Carol Sue Reader, the judicial seat will move to the 44th Circuit Court on January 1st, 2019 following a recommendation from the State Court Administrative Office. Reader is prohibited from running again due to age restrictions.



Just a day before the deadline, 53rd District Court Judge Suzanne Geddis and Howell attorney Tara Pearson filed for the seat. Prior to that, Howell attorney Monica Copeland, one-time President of the Livingston County Bar Association, filed her papers April 3rd. The first to file was Brighton attorney Dennis Brewer, who did so in March.



The two candidates with the most votes in the August primary will go head-to-head for the seat in the November General Election. Whoever is chosen for the new seat will serve the first term for eight years instead of the usual six, so that judicial seats will eventually be staggered and up for election every two years. (JK)