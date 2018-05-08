Fowlerville School Bond & Millage Renewals In Hartland & Byron

May 8, 2018

A special school election is being held today for Fowlerville Community School constituents who are being asked to approve a $17.5(m) million bond proposal.



The bond would be used for a variety of infrastructure improvements throughout the district, though voters won’t see an increase in their taxes if it passes. The district currently levies 9.55 mills for construction and bond payments. That rating would stay the same, even with the borrowing of $17.5(m) million. The district is able to achieve that by extending their bond repayment period to a total of 22 years. Superintendent Wayne Roedel says by adding four years onto their current repayment period, they’re able to recoup the $17.5(m) million up front. Boilers, classrooms, instructional technology, and athletic fields would all receive upgrades should the bond pass. Roedel says one of the main issues the district is looking to address is the roof of Kreeger Elementary School, which has long worn out its life expectancy. Voters in the Hartland Consolidated and Byron Area School districts are also voting on an operating millage renewals. Polls will be open until 8 o’clock tonight. (JK)