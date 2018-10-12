Fowlerville Celebrates the Season with "Scarecrows Across the 'Ville"

October 12, 2018

Community members may notice some new residents hanging around the Village of Fowlerville and Handy Township, with area businesses taking part in a friendly competition.



Fowlerville Police Chief John Tyler says the idea for “Scarecrows Across the ‘Ville” came up during a recent strategic planning meeting, as committee members were trying to brainstorm ways to bring more fall activities to the downtown area and share the spirit of the season.



Tyler says flyers were handed out to businesses in the village and Handy Township, encouraging each to create and display their own scarecrow for a chance to win prizes. Tyler says the idea “took off”, with 65 entries pouring in within the first week. He tells WHMI the participating businesses have gotten very creative, noting that some scarecrows even resemble the business owners.



Village Council Members will visit each of the businesses next week to judge their scarecrows, and then choose the top three who will be awarded gift certificates and goodie bags. The winners will be announced October 30th.



Tyler says he and the committee have enjoyed watching the communities unite throughout the friendly competition; so much so that the committee is planning on holding a similar competition during Christmas in the ‘Ville and judging on “Best Christmas Spirit”. (DK)