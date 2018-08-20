Fowlerville's 4th Annual Fall Festival Returning

August 20, 2018

Fowlerville’s Fall Festival is returning in September.



The Livingston Center Historic Village will host the 4th annual Fall Festival at the Fowlerville Fairgrounds. The event will have crafters and food/ snack vendors, live entertainment, children’s games, children’s crafts, and bounce houses. New this year will be a taxi service from the entrance gate all around the grounds. Also new will be bicycle races. Kids can bring their own bikes at no additional fee; adults can also participate by racing vintage three wheel tricycles, which will be provided. The event will also have a raffle drawing. All profits will go toward preservation and maintenance of the eight historical buildings in the Livingston Centre Historical Village.



The Fall Festival will be held on the Fowlerville Fairgrounds on Saturday, September 15th at 10am. Craft vendors are still needed, and anyone interested can contact Bette Kelly at 517-546-8797 for information on both availability and fees. (EO/JK)