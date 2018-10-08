Fowlerville Man Shot By Police Enters Insanity Plea

October 8, 2018

A Fowlerville man has entered an insanity plea to charges connected to an incident that left him and a State Police trooper injured.



35-year-old Robert McKee pleaded not guilty by reason insanity in Livingston County Circuit Court last week. He will now be evaluated at the Center for Forensic Psychiatry in Saline for at least 60 days. McKee was charged with assault with a dangerous weapon and assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer in connection with an April 29th incident that began when a trooper from the Michigan State Police Brighton Post and an officer from the Fowlerville Police Department responded to a call involving a suicidal subject in Handy Township.



When they arrived on scene, police say McKee had already injured himself with a knife and was hiding in the basement of the residence. It’s believed he was having a reaction to medication. Police say officers were able to make contact with him and call for an ambulance, but when they attempted to render aid he became combative and moved towards them with the knife, prompting the Fowlerville officer to shoot McKee to stop the threat. One bullet ricocheted and struck the trooper in the leg. He has since recovered.



McKee, who could have been sentenced to up to four years in prison, will remain at the forensic center until he is evaluated to no longer be a danger. (JK)