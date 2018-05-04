Fowlerville Man Charged In Police Assault Case

May 4, 2018

A Fowlerville man has been charged with assaulting two police officers following an incident last weekend.



The Livingston County Prosecutor’s office authorized four felony charges against 35-year-old Robert McKee; two counts of assault with a dangerous weapon and two counts of assaulting/resisting/obstructing a police officer. Members of the Michigan State Police First District Special Investigation Section handled the investigation into the incident that occurred on Sunday, April 29th when a trooper from the MSP Brighton Post and an officer from Fowlerville Police Department responded to a call a involving a suicidal subject in Handy Township.



When they arrived on scene, police say McKee had already injured himself with a knife and was hiding in the basement of the residence. Police say officers were able to make contact with him and call for an ambulance but when they attempted to render aid, he became combative and moved towards them with the knife. The Fowlerville officer shot the man to stop the threat. One bullet ricocheted and struck the trooper in the leg.



McKee was arraigned on the charges today at the University of Michigan Hospital, where he is receiving treatment for his injuries. Magistrate Sherwood gave McKee a $10,000 personal recognizance bond as he is recovering in the hospital. (JM)