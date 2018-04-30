Man With Knife Shot By Fowlerville Officer, Trooper Injured

April 30, 2018

A Handy Township resident was shot by a Fowlerville Police Officer Sunday morning after police say he advanced on them with a knife.



According to the Michigan State Police from the Brighton Post, troopers responded to a call at a home in the 5000 block of Hogback Road about 5am involving a suicidal subject. When they arrived on scene, they say the man, identified only as a white male in his 30s, had already injured himself with a knife and was hiding in the basement of the residence. After making contact and calling for an ambulance, they attempted to render aid. That’s when authorities say the man became combative and moved towards them with the knife, forcing the Fowlerville officer to shoot him. The man was airlifted to the University of Michigan Hospital where he underwent surgery. His condition is unknown. Shrapnel from a bullet struck the responding Trooper in the leg. He was treated for his injuries, released from the hospital and is in good condition. Officers were also assisted by the Livingston County Sheriff’s Office.



Per standard procedure, the Fowlerville Officer involved in the incident is on administrative leave until the investigation is completed and reviewed by the prosecutor’s office. The incident remains under investigation by the MSP First District Special Investigation Section. (JK)