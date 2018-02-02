Lansing Man Killed In Fowlerville Crash

February 2, 2018

An Ingham County man was killed this morning after a crash in Fowlerville.



The Fowlerville Police Department reports that they were dispatched to a two car personal injury accident on Garden Lane at 6:40am. A preliminary investigation showed that a 70-year-old Lansing man was driving a Chevrolet Camaro westbound on Garden Lane near Gregory Road when he crossed over the center line and struck a Chevrolet pickup near the front driver’s side fender.



The driver of the Camaro was pronounced dead at the scene. The 45-year-old Fowlerville man driving the pickup truck was transported to Sparrow Hospital with non-life threatening injuries. Chief John Tyler tells WHMI that seatbelts were used and alcohol and speed do not appear to be a factor.



The Fowlerville Police Department was assisted by the Fowlerville Area Fire Department, Livingston County EMS, the Michigan State Police Brighton Post and the Livingston County and Hamburg Township Accident Reconstruction Teams. (JK)