Course To Offer Hunter Safety & Education In Fowlerville

September 18, 2018

A hunter safety course is being offered through the Fowlerville Police Department.



The department says hunter education courses teach new hunters responsibility, ethics, firearm safety, wildlife conservation and wildlife identification, game care, survival and first aid. The program is being recommended for mature and responsible learners who are able to sit for four hours and actively participate. A Michigan DNR certified instructor and Officer Sorenson will teach the two day course, which has a maximum capacity of 25 students. Classes will take place on Friday, October 5th and Saturday, October 13th, from 5 to 9pm. The class days are not consecutive, but officials stress that attendance to both class days is mandatory. The course will take place in the Village of Fowlerville Offices.



Those interested in the Hunter Safety Course are asked to register via esorenson@fowlerville.org. (JM)