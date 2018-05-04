Fox Host & Political Analyst To Keynote Livingston Lincoln Day Dinner

May 4, 2018

A well-known political analyst and conservative media commentator will headline the Livingston County Republican Party’s annual Lincoln Day Dinner.



Army Major Pete Hegseth will serve as the keynote speaker during the 2018 Lincoln Day Dinner on Thursday, May 24th at the Crystal Gardens Banquet Center in Genoa Township. Hegseth is the co-host of Fox & Friends Weekend but also frequently appears as a guest co-host for Fox & Friends during the week. He is the senior political analyst for Fox News after having served in Afghanistan and Iraq, earning two Bronze Stars and Combat Infantryman’s Badge. The dinner will also feature John James as the master of ceremonies; a combat veteran and businessman who is running for the United States Senate.



A VIP reception will be held prior to the dinner from 5:30 – 6:30pm. Tickets, tables and event sponsorships are available and can be purchased online through the link below or by calling Meghan Reckling at (517) 672-6823. (JK)