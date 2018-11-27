Free, Confidential HIV Testing Will Mark 30th Annual World AIDS Day

November 27, 2018

This Saturday marks the 30th anniversary of World AIDS Day and Livingston County residents are being encouraged to get tested.



Recognized worldwide to raise awareness, fight prejudice, and improve education about HIV and AIDS, the Livingston County Health Department says it is also a day to support those living with HIV and remember those who have died from the infection. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) estimates that there are 36.7 million people living with HIV worldwide, more than 1.1 million of them in the United States. Of those, more than 16,000 are in Michigan and 102 are Livingston County residents. On average, HIV is spread to 50,000 people in the U.S. every year.



This year’s theme is “Know Your Status” and to help achieve that, the Livingston County Health Department is offering an extra day of free, confidential or anonymous rapid HIV testing from 1-3pm. Appointments are encouraged, but walk-ins are welcome. Test results will be given within 20-30 minutes. The CDC recommends that everyone between the ages of 13-64 get tested for HIV at least once. To make an appointment or for questions about other testing days, call (517) 552-9850. (JK)