Gas Leak Forces Temporary Evacuation Of Brighton Meijer

September 6, 2018

A gas leak forced the evacuation of the Meijer store in Brighton this morning.



Brighton Fire Chief Mike O’Brian tells WHMI they were called out at 9:37am after a hi-lo operator hit a gas line inside the store. Officials immediately ordered a complete evacuation of the store into the parking lot out front.



Chief O’Brian says a representative from Consumers Energy arrived at the store and was able to shut the line down pending a repair. But the store was deemed safe and reopened to shoppers about an hour later. (JK)