Geddis, Brewer Will Battle For Judicial Seat

August 8, 2018

Two candidates will go head-to-head in November for the 44th Circuit Court judgeship that will be created on January 1st.



The judgeship was the largest contested county-wide race, with sitting Judge L. Suzanne Geddis and candidate Dennis Brewer coming out ahead in Tuesday’s primary election for the seat that carries an 8-year term. Geddis, who out-polled Brewer 11,177 to 10,100, has said it’s her experience that the others don’t have behind the bench that makes her a worthy choice. Brewer was in attendance at a local election party and spoke with WHMI. Brewer said he was humbled and ready to move forward, saying they worked very hard during the primary campaign and will be victorious come November.



There was no surprise Tuesday night when State Representative Lana Theis of Brighton won the Republican nomination for 22nd District State Senate over challenger Joseph Marinaro. Theis carried 69% of the vote in Livingston County and won the district by nearly 50 points.



She thanked her supporters for their work, which she admitted, is still not done. Theis said she is “extremely excited and humbled” at the opportunity given to her. She said she loves serving the state and looks forward to doing it as Senator. “We’re not done yet,” Theis stated. “We still have another race in November, but I’m so grateful to everybody who helped get us here and I look forward to doing the work of the people.” Theis will take on Democrat Adam Dreher in the general election.



In the 8th District Congressional race, Democrat Elissa Slotkin won the nomination over challenger Chris Smith, picking up nearly 62% of the vote in Livingston County. She’ll now go up against Republican incumbent Mike Bishop and Libertarian Brian Ellison for the seat in the U.S. House.



Several Republican nominations for County Commission were decided, as well. Republican incumbent William Green prevailed in District 2 over James Bruney and will now face Democrat Jennifer Garcia. In District 3, Wes Nakagiri won the nomination with nearly 55% of the vote and will go up against Democrat Steven J. Savela. Nakagiri said this is the first time he’s run for this type of office and that the level of support he’s had from volunteers has been “very humbling.” He said he honored to be the Republican nominee and pledged to work hard through the general election.



Over in District 4, incumbent Republican Doug Helzerman will run against Democrat Maureen Martin. Finally, incumbent Bob Bezotte beat fellow Republican Steve Williams 57-35%, and will now face Democrat Kasey Helton for the District 6 County Commission seat.



In Howell Township for a partial trustee term, Republicans Jeffrey Smith and Evan Rudnicki were the top vote getters and beat incumbent Dar Howard. They will face Democrats Judith Minton and Incumbent Sally Newstead, along with Libertarians Christine Martello-Schell and Jim Schell.



For a partial trustee term on the Putnam Township board, Bob Press beat former supervisor Ron Rau by three votes for the Republican nomination. Press will face Democrat James G. Robert in November.



A police millage proposal has passed in Hamburg Township, the purpose of which is to provide funds for the operation of the township’s police services. The proposal sought to levy an amount not to exceed 2.5 mills for a period of ten years, 2018 to 2027 inclusive. Because the millage passed, the existing police millage will be retired. The millage is expected to bring in over $2.5 million ($2,586,284.75) in the first calendar year. Township Supervisor Pat Hohl says, “We appreciate the trust and confidence that the residents have placed in the township board and the Hamburg Township Police Department. As we go forward, we will do our very best to ensure that we continue to maintain the outstanding level of police protection and public safety that the residents have come accustomed to.”



As for other local proposals road millage renewals passed in Howell, Handy and Cohoctah Townships. In the City of Brighton, a Headlee Override millage for streets and related infrastructure improvements failed by 128 votes. An operating millage renewal passed for Fowlerville Community Schools and a millage proposal for mosquito control passed in the Village of Fowlerville.



Complete election results can be accessed on the Livingston County Clerk’s website. The link is posted. Pictured: top Dennis Brewer, middle Lana Theis and bottom Wes Nakagiri. (JM/DK/MK)