Geddis Complaint Results In No Charges

October 5, 2018

A complaint filed against Livingston County District Court Judge L. Suzanne Geddis has ended with no charges being pursued.



In a letter Thursday to Livingston County Prosecutor Bill Vailliencourt, Ingham County Deputy Chief Assistant Prosecutor John Dewane said that after reviewing the investigatory materials and relevant legal precedent, he was declining to pursue any criminal charges against Geddis, a district court judge who is running for a newly created seat on the 44th Circuit Court. Vailliencourt had recused his office from investigating the complaint due to a conflict of interest.



At issue was a complaint that wording Geddis used on campaign signs and materials used the term "judge,” implying she was an incumbent for the circuit court. State election law prohibits candidates from using “any words that give the impression that the candidate is an incumbent” when they are not. The Geddis campaign added stickers on the signs putting the word "District" in front of the word "Judge."



Geddis is facing local attorney Dennis Brewer in the November election. (JK)