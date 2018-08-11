Genoa Township Changing Trash Collection Services Following Complaints

Genoa Township residents will be getting a new refuse provider come October.



The township recently finalized some of the contracts switching from GFL to Advanced Disposal. Problems began after Duncan Disposal sold to Rizzo, and then Rizzo almost immediately sold to GFL according to Genoa Township Supervisor Bill Rogers. He says they went through that transition and change in providers in good faith but unfortunately, issues cropped up.



Complaints prompted the change with a lot of areas being missed continually. Rogers says people are extremely sensitive about their garbage and recyclables. He says staff was taking a ton of phone calls, which used up their time fielding numerous complaints and questions but also trying to follow up with residents and businesses. He tells WHMI it got to a point everyone felt it was best to explore alternatives and look at other options so they went out for quotes and bids and decided to give Advanced Disposal a try. Rogers said it’s never fun when going through a transition such as this but hopes once it’s complete, everyone will be satisfied. Advanced Disposal is already providing services to areas surrounding Genoa Township and rates will remain mostly the same.



The last official day for pick-up by GFL will be October 26th. Rogers noted that GLF was good to work with in extending the contract through October and helping with the pending change. The transition is expected to take about two weeks. (JM)