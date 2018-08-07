Genoa Township Pursuing Legal Action Against Healy Homes

A developer is facing litigation with Genoa Township for allegedly failing to make improvements to an intersection as part of a housing project.



The board met Monday night and agreed to proceed with litigation against Healy Homes regarding required improvements at the intersection of Lawson Drive and Grand River. The board voted to take legal action against Healy Homes, Jack Healy and the bond issuer for the project. There were some past delays due to the economy but board members called it a bad situation and said Jack Healy needs to fix what he agreed to in an approved PUD agreement as part of a condo project.



Supervisor Bill Rogers tells WHMI Lawson Drive was to be widened as part of the access route to the condo project, which was part of the conditions when the development was approved.



Rogers says the situation has been going on for years and safety issues have resulted from Healy not complying with what he agreed to, adding it takes a lot to get to the litigation point. He says they’ve had quite a few complaints from residents and a traffic light was installed at the intersection based on vehicles stacking up and trying to make left-hand turns. (JM)