Williamston & Stockbridge Man Enter Plea In 2015 Sexual Assault

June 9, 2018

A Stockbridge man and Williamston man charged with sexual assault case have entered a plea in their case.



27-year-old Vincent Albert Gentilozzi of Williamston and 33-year-old Jon McClain Martin of Stockbridge were originally charged with 1st degree criminal sexual assault and furnishing alcohol to a minor for an incident in 2015 involving a teenage girl. Court records show that the pair recently entered a no contest plea to a single count of felonious assault in exchange for the other counts being dropped. They’ll be sentenced August 1st. Both men rejected a plea deal earlier this year and were set for trial on the criminal sexual conduct charges this Monday.



Authorities originally received a report in March of 2015 that a 17-year-old female had been sexually assaulted by two men in Stockbridge Township. The case has been languishing in Ingham County Circuit Court for nearly two years with various motions, delays and adjournments. (JK)