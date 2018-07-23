Iron Chef Culinary & Mixology Competition Approaching

July 23, 2018

The culinary skills of local chefs will once be tested once again as they compete in the 14th annual Iron Chef competition to benefit the Gleaners Community Food Bank of Livingston County.



The Iron Chef event is a culinary competition modeled after Food Network’s "Iron Chef America." The event will take place August 9th from 6 to 9pm. This year, chef and returning champion Craig Myrand of Adam Merkel Restaurants and chef and challenger Ryan Louwaert of Bourbons will battle in "Kitchen Stadium" at Bordine's Nursery in Brighton. They will create three courses, all of which must include a secret ingredient. Local celebrities will emcee the competition while the culinary creations are judged by a variety of culinary and community leaders. Two local mixologists, Sabrina Lewis of Burroughs Roadhouse, and Caitlin Wilkinson of Diamonds Steak and Seafood, will compete in the cocktail competition. Funds raised support Gleaners Shared Harvest Pantry in Genoa Township, which serves hundreds of local families on a monthly basis.



Sponsorships and food tasting table opportunities are available, and tickets can be purchased through the link provided. (JM)