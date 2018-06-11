Golf Cart Rammed After Verbal Dispute Turns Physical

June 11, 2018

Police continue to investigate after a possible road rage incident over the weekend in Highland Township involving a pickup truck and a golf cart.



Deputies with the Oakland County Sheriff’s Highland Township Substation responded to the 3000 block of Beaumont Drive just before 8pm Saturday on an assault complaint. Upon arrival, Deputies located the victim, a 22-year-old Dexter man, who stated that he was driving his golf cart with some friends on Lakeview Drive. He claimed that during the drive, a subject, who appeared intoxicated, began yelling at them. The victim says he approached the male in an attempt to speak with him, but the man slapped him in the face. He told deputies that he then hit the man back, at which point the suspect got into a white GMC pickup truck and intentionally drove it into the golf cart and began pushing it. The victim says he was able to drive away in the golf cart, but that the suspect began to chase them through the neighborhood in his pickup truck.



The victim drove the golf cart back to his home and says the suspect stopped following him and left the area. Deputies attempted to make contact with the suspect at his residence on Lakeview Drive, and while they found his vehicle in the driveway, there was no answer at the door. The incident remains under investigation. (JK)