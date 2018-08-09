Golf Carts Stolen From Two Local Courses

Golf carts have been reported stolen from two courses in the last month and tips are being sought from the public.



Deputies with the Livingston County Sheriff's Office responded to the Faulkwood Shores Golf Club in Genoa Township on August 6th for a reported larceny of golf carts. The investigation revealed that several golf carts had been stolen after business hours on two separate dates. The Sheriff’s Office says the incident was consistent with other reports of stolen golf carts that have occurred within approximately the last 30 days. The first reported incident is believed to have occurred around the 4th of July at the Ironwood Golf Club located at 6902 E Highland Road in Oceola Township. Six golf carts have been reported stolen between the two golf courses.



The incidents remain under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff's Office Detective Bureau. If anybody has information pertaining to the thefts, they’re asked to please contact Detective Marc King at (517) 540-7953 or CRIME STOPPERS at 1-800-SPEAK-UP. Photo: Facebook. (JM)