Good Morning Livingston To Discuss The State Of Manufacturing

October 4, 2018

A popular breakfast gathering will explore the state of manufacturing across the Livingston County at an upcoming meeting.



October’s Good Morning Livingston event will feature 3 speakers from Livingston County who will share projects they are working on, what residents can anticipate in the manufacturing field moving forward, and the responsibilities their businesses face.



John Hafner of Competitive Power Ventures will speak on a proposed natural gas power plant that could be built in Handy Township. The plant could power over a million homes in a cost-effective, environmentally responsible manner, while also creating hundreds of construction jobs and dozens of operating jobs. Cliff Cummins of CZ Cartage will share thoughts on the growth and challenges of Cartage’s new $6.5-million, 131,000 square foot semi hauler terminal and warehouse in Fowlerville. And Jay Howie of Brivar Construction will discuss challenges they have faced and how they have overcome them while staying within timelines and budgets.



This Good Morning Livingston event takes place this Tuesday, October 9th, from 7:30 am until 9 at Crystal Gardens in Genoa Township. Howell Area Chamber of Commerce members can get in for $20 if they pre-register, or $25 at the door. Non members and guests can partake for $30. Along with the presentation, the event includes breakfast, coffee, juices, materials, and a chance to win a raffle prize. (MK)