Grand Blanc Man Seriously Injured In US-23 Crash

August 6, 2018

A Genesee County man was seriously injured after a single-vehicle injury crash Sunday morning.



Livingston County Sheriff's Office says deputies were dispatched around 5:11 a.m. Sunday to northbound U.S. 23, north of Center Road in Hartland Township on the report of a single-vehicle rollover injury crash. A preliminary investigation shows a 27-year-old Grand Blanc man was driving a 2004 Toyota Tundra northbound on U.S. 23 when his vehicle went off the left side of the roadway, into the median. The driver reportedly lost control as he tried to re-enter the roadway, crossing both lanes of northbound U.S. 23. The SUV overturned on the grass shoulder and rolled back onto northbound U.S. 23, where it came to rest.



The driver, who suffered what were described as life-threatening injuries, was transported to Genesys Hospital by Livingston County EMS. Speed and alcohol use appear to be a factor. The driver was not wearing a seat belt. The northbound lanes of U.S. 23 were closed for approximately four hours for the crash, which remains under investigation by the Livingston County Sheriff Traffic Safety Division. Deputies were assisted by personnel from the Fenton Area Fire Department and Livingston County EMS. (JK)